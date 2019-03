Real w ponownym debiucie Zidane'a prowadzi dwoma bramkami

17:45



First Real Madrid goal of Zinedine Zidane's first spell in charge of the club: Karim Benzema



First Real Madrid goal of Zinedine Zidane's second spell in charge of the club: Karim Benzema



Karim helping kick both off. pic.twitter.com/5Sjjfpy5Go — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 16 marca 2019