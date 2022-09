Cadiz - FC Barcelona [Relacja]

20:27



Conan Ledesma, goalkeeper of @Cadiz_CF , ran to the stands with #CádizBarça stopped to be able to bring the defibrillator as quickly as possible and help the fan who needed it



Medical Team medical with CPR in these moments !



pic.twitter.com/6S1c7CPqxw — Yassine Selmi, MD (@yassineselmi23) September 10, 2022