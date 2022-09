Polska - Tunezja: relacja na żywo i wynik meczu 1/8 MŚ 2022 siatkarzy

20:25



Poland Tunisia!



Day 2 of the Round Of 16 of the 2022 World Championship concludes with the reigning World Champions Africa's top ranked team.



Watch the match LIVE 7PM GMT on VBTV.



Schedule: https://t.co/8YEnATsNoY



#Electrifying2022#MWCH2022#Volleyballpic.twitter.com/AgGRmli2RU — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) September 4, 2022