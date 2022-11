Polska - Czarnogóra w mistrzostwach Europy: wynik i relacja na żywo

How does a full-packed handball arena sound in Montenegro? Well, sound on #ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart | @rukometnisavez pic.twitter.com/tn0anlsLhn

for @jokarad4 187 appearances 1.068 goals. LEGEND! We don't cry, you cry #ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart | @rukometnisavez pic.twitter.com/UUG5Td9PTW

17:31