Gikiewicz zatrzymał Borussię. Historyczna wygrana Unionu

Lewandowski hat-trick guides Bayern to comfortable win at...

24.08 | Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to help champions Bayern Munich cruise to a 3-0 victory at Schalke 04 on Saturday (August 24) for their first win in the Bundesliga this season. The 31-year-old Poland forward grabbed his first goal with a 20th-minute penalty and added another with a superbly taken free kick five minutes after the restart. He completed his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick in the 75th to take his season tally to five goals in two league matches.

