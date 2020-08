Nieoczekiwane problemy Manchesteru City. Bayern czeka na rywala w półfinale

21:31



4 - Maxwel Cornet has now scored four goals against Manchester City in the Champions League - since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club, only Lionel Messi (4) has scored as many against them in the competition. Thorn. #UCLpic.twitter.com/WqRGAhE5Et — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2020