Bayern może zapomnieć o Wengerze. Francuz dostał pracę w FIFA

Robert Lewandowski strikes again and sends Bayern to CL last 16

Video: PAP

Robert Lewandowski strikes again and sends Bayern to CL last 16

06.11 | Bayern Munich clinched their place in the Champions League last 16 by beating Olympiakos 2-0 at home on Wednesday as second-half strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic secured their fourth win in Group B.

»