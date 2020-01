Kolarz przyznał się do wstydliwej kontuzji. "Panowie, jest to tak bolesne, jak myślicie"

View this post on Instagram

Almost 2 weeks ago, I had a small crash in training. I wish I could say I was doing something gnarly, but no, just on a bike path. Nothing broken but since someone is going to ask what I did anyway, I ruptured a testicle. Yep. Fellas it's just as painful as you think it is. At the moment it's a bit unknown how long my recovery will take but at this stage all I can say is the surgery to do some repairs went well and I'll find out more in a follow up next week. I am pretty devastated to be sidelined for the Aussie summer, but who knows, maybe a change will be for the best! See you all out on the road soon