Nowa formuła Wings for Life. Metę wyznaczy wirtualny samochód

Poland's "Wings for life" run gathered almost 7,500 people

06.05 | Agnieszka Kowalczyk and Tomasz Osmulski are the winners of the 6th annual "Wings for Life" race in Poznań, where almost 7,500 people took part in the run. About 120,000 people participated worldwide. The money raised from the race will go to spinal cord injury research.

