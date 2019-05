Robert Kubica jedzie w ukochanym wyścigu. Czas na GP Monako

14:52



Everyone donned special "Niki" caps for the drivers' parade earlier today



Join the F1 community in honouring Niki during the in-lap in Monaco - grab a red cap, hold a banner, stand and applaud, or pay your own tribute.#ForNiki#F1pic.twitter.com/eCeSl2Jpwx — Formula 1 (@F1) 26 maja 2019